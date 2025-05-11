Tibetan Parliament Members Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdu Dorjee Begin Official Tour of Northeast India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation consisting of MPs Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee commenced their official visitation program to Northeast India.

On 9 May 2025, the MPs met with Shri Alexander Laloo Hek, Minister of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fisheries, Printing & Stationery, and Secretariat Administration of the Indian state of Meghalaya.

During the meeting, the two Tibetan Parliament members presented the Minister with a book authored by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and requested his continued support for the Tibetan cause.

The two Parliament members were accompanied by Ngawang Dhondup, the Chairperson of the Local Tibetan Assembly, and Tsering Choephel, the Secretary of the Tibetan Settlement Office.