Tibetan Parliament Members Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorje Gyaldhong Conclude Official Visit to Tashi Palkhiel Settlement in Pokhara, Nepal

Dharamshala : Tibetan Parliament Members Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorje Gyaldhong concluded their official visit to the Tashi Palkhiel Settlement in Pokhara, Nepal, on 12th May, 2025. They were accompanied by a delegation led by Tashi Tseten, the Settlement Officer of Tashi Palkhiel, along with representatives from Lo Tserok Namgyal Ling and Dotang Norzin Ling settlements.

Upon their arrival, the visiting dignitaries were greeted with ceremonial scarves by local leaders, including the Vice Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly, staff from the Tibetan Settlement Office, members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, community leaders, heads of local organizations, the school headmaster, representatives from Changchub Choling Monastery, the Cooperative Chairperson, the president of the Ngari Community Association, and leaders of various local NGOs.

Following the warm reception, a meeting was convened at the Tibetan Settlement Office’s hall, attended by around twenty local dignitaries. The Settlement Officer delivered a welcome address, followed by speeches from the two Parliament members. The discussions, which lasted for approximately two hours, focused on key issues such as documentation challenges faced by local Tibetans, educational and employment opportunities for Tibetan youth, and the sustainability of the settlement. The Tibetan Settlement Officer also addressed various concerns raised by the public, providing clarifications on these topics. The meeting concluded with a thank-you speech from the Vice Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly.

After the meeting, the Parliament members undertook a thorough inspection of several important sites within the settlement. They visited the Tibetan Settlement Office, the Public Hall, the Local Tibetan Assembly Hall, the office of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, the settlement’s cooperative store, Changchub Choling Monastery, and the Men-Tsee-Khang (Tibetan Medical and Astrological Institute), where they assessed the welfare conditions and addressed the concerns of the community members.