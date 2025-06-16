Tibetan Parliamentarian Thondup Tsering Attends Saka Dawa Interfaith Celebration

Dharamshala: Tibetan Parliamentarian Thondup Tsering, representative for North and South America, attended a Saka Dawa Interfaith Celebration on June 7, 2025. The event was jointly organized by the Kurukulla Center for Tibetan Buddhist Studies and the Tibetan Association of Boston.

The celebration was graced by Chief Guest Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, along with distinguished guests including State Representatives Paul J. Donato and Tackey Chan, Tibetan MP Thondup Tsering, former Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay, and other dignitaries.

The event brought together followers of various faiths including Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, and different traditions of Buddhism (Pali, Sanskrit, Tibetan, and Chinese).

Held during the sacred month of Saka Dawa, the celebration honored the upcoming 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, with a special focus on promoting interfaith harmony — one of His Holiness’s four principal commitments.