Tibetan Parliamentarians Visit Dalhousie

Dharamshala, 13 July 2025: As part of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official visitation program, a delegation comprising Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tsering Yangchen began their official visit to Dalhousie on 12 July 2025.

Upon their arrival at the Phuntsoling Tibetan Settlement in Dalhousie, the delegation was warmly received by Tibetan Settlement Officer Kelsang Tenzin, Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly Phurbu Damdul, members of the Local Tibetan Assembly, representatives of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, the Head of Sambhota Tibetan School (STS), the doctor of the local Men-Tse-Khang clinic branch, heads of Tibetan NGOs, and other community leaders.

The Parliamentarians were honored with a lunch hosted by three regional organizations. This was followed by a visit to the Loseling Dolma Lhakhang, where they offered prayers, and an inspection of Tibetan shops at the local market near the GPO, where they interacted with shopkeepers to understand their current challenges and needs.

At 3 PM, the MPs met with Dr. G.S. Dhillon, Principal of Dalhousie Public School and President of the Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association. During the meeting, the MPs presented Dr. Dhillon with the recently published book Voice for the Voiceless by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and expressed their appreciation for his ongoing support for the Tibetan cause.

Following this, the delegation visited Tibetan residential areas, including Tsering Khang and Kelsang Khang, to engage with residents and collect their concerns and opinions.

In the evening, the Tibetan Refugee Handicraft Center hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting Parliamentarians.