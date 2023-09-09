Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Continues Tibet Advocacy in Ladakh

Dharamshala: Concurring with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s ongoing advocacy tour in Ladakh, a parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel continued their Tibet advocacy campaign in Ladakh.

On 9th September, the MPs called on Shri Phunchok Stanzin, State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Ladakh; Shri Gyal P Wangyal, Former Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Leh Ladakh; Shri Parmeetji, Ladakh Phendey Tsokpa, JK & Ladakh Pracharak; Shri Tsering Namgyal, Lower Leh Councillor and Leader of Opposition; and Shri Phuntsok Ladakhi, Renowned ladhakhi actor / singer and Tibet supporter.

During their meetings, the Tibetan lawmakers advocated support for the just cause of Tibet and presented them with the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. They were also presented with a Tibetan ceremonial scarf (Khata), and TPiE documents outlining the issue of Tibet.