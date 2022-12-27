Tibetan Parliamentary delegation meets Indian Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju and other leaders

New Delhi: Today on the fifth day of the ongoing Tibetan Parliamentary delegation’s Tibet advocacy campaign in Delhi, the delegation’s first group comprising of Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Tsering Yangchen, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong accompanied by Choenyi Tsering, ITCO staff and the delegation’s second group comprising of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Lobsang Thupten accompanied by Parliamentary Secretariat staff Tenzin Seldon advocated Tibet’s issue in the capital.

The Tibetan parliamentarians reached out to Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law & Justice;Shri Mahendra Pandey, Office Secretary, BJP Delhi; Shri Vinod Tawde, National General Secretary, BJP; Shri D. Raja, General Secretary, Communist Party of India; and Shri S. R. Kohli, National Secretary, NCP.

Greeting the Indian leaders, the Tibetan delegates presented each of them with a TPiE souvenir, a copy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s book called ‘My land and my people’, a book on Tibet entitled ‘Tibet was never a part of China’, and an appeal letter of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.