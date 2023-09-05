Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Meets Political Leaders in Srinagar

Dharamshala: Concurring with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s ongoing advocacy tour in Jammu and Kashmir, a parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel continued their Tibet advocacy campaign in Srinagar.

On 4th September, the MPs called on Shri Taj Mohiuddin, four times Minister and former MLA; Shri Showkat Bhath, President of Congress J&K; Shri Jibran Dar, Youth Leader of Aam Aadmi Party J&K; Shri G.M Shaheen, President of JDU J&K; and Shri Tarig Ahmad, Village Sarpanch; and Shri Tapper Abdul Natalie, Social Worker in Pattan.

The Tibetan MPs also paid a visit to Srinagar’s Tibetan Public School, a school of the Tibetan Muslim community, and interacted with the teachers and students there.

During their meetings, the Tibetan lawmakers advocated support for the just cause of Tibet and presented them with the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

They were also presented with a Tibetan ceremonial scarf (Khata), and TPiE documents outlining the issue of Tibet.