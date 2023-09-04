Tibetan Parliament’s Tibet Advocacy Continues in Srinagar

Dharamshala: A parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel continued their Tibet advocacy campaign in Srinagar.

On 3rd September, the MPs called on Shri Javid Hassan Baig, former Member of Legislative Assembly from Baramulla; and Shri Sasif Lone, PC District President of Baramulla respectively.

During their meetings, the Tibetan lawmakers urged for the aforementioned leaders’ support to the just cause of Tibet and presented them with the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

They were also presented with a Tibetan ceremonial scarf (Khata), and TPiE documents outlining the issue of Tibet.