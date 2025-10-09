Transition in the Members of the Standing Committee of TPiE

Dharamshala, 9th October 2025: Today, the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile welcomed new members to its fifth Standing Committee from Dotoe and Domey provinces, with the allocation of members into different sections and responsibilities. Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim and Geshe Ngawa Gangri joined the Standing Committee as new members, replacing Parliamentarians Tenzin Jigdal and Lobsang Thupten, respectively.

The rest of the members of the Standing Committee remain unchanged. In a ceremony held at the Library-cum-Standing Committee Hall, the new members were formally greeted and welcomed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and other Standing Committee members.

Welcoming the new members, the Speaker emphasized the importance of the Standing Committee and its initiatives, highlighting the need for coordination and collective effort to ensure smooth functioning and productive outcomes.

In accordance with Clause VI of the Standing Committee’s Rules and Regulations under the Rules and Regulations of the Central Tibetan Administration, the newly appointed Standing Committee members were assigned to the respective three sections.

The tenure of the fifth Standing Committee is from 9 October, 2025 to 31 May, 2026.

Gyundrel Deytsen (Finance) :

Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen

Chabsi Deytsen (Political) :

Parliamentarian Juchen Kunchok Chodon Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten Parliamentarian Geshe Ngawa Gangri Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen

Zinkyong Tokship Deytsen (Administration):