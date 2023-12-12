Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Speaks at the Closing ceremony of 27th Himalayan Festival

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Temphel, as the Special Guest of Honour, graced the closing ceremony of the 27th Himalayan Festival along with the Members of Standing Committee organized by the Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association of Dharamshala to commemorate the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the auditorium of TIPA on 11th December 2023.

In the presence of Shri Ajit Nehria (President of Indo Tibetan Friendship Association), Members of Standing Committee MP Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, MP Tsering Yangchen, and Parliamentarian Dawa Phunkyi, Tibetan Settlement Officer Kunchok Migmar, Standing Committtee member of ITFA, other distinguished guests, and general public, the Speaker spoke on the significance of the Himalayan Festival which is to commemorate the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Speaker in his address spoke “It brings me tremendous honor to address the Himalayan Festival 2023, initiated 27 years ago in 1995 by the Indo Tibetan Friendship Association.

Along with the commemoration of the conferment of Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama, this festival celebrates the unity of diverse communities and their rich cultures.

This festival is a great opportunity to foster stronger connections and learn different aspects of cultures.

So, on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to this great initiative of fortifying the existing bond of friendship between Indians and Tibetans.

India and Tibet share a very special bond which stemmed from thousands of years of shared history in religion, culture, and values.

India has become home away from home to the Tibetans for more than the past six decades of living in exile.

I extend my gratitude to the government and people of India for their unwavering support.

Especially, thank you to Himachal and its residents for hosting His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration.”