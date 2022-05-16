11th Public Accounts Committee commences today

Dharamsala: As per the resolution passed in the 3rd session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Res. No. 2022/17/3/25 & Doc. No. 25 and in accordance with the clauses 120 and 121 of the ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the incumbent parliament appointed Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Tsering Lhamo, Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, Tsering Yangchen, and Choedak Gyatso as the members eleventh Public Accounts Committee today.

Members of the 11th Public Accounts Committee took the requisite guidance from the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker at 9:45 am today and commenced execution of their allotted tasks.

The committee unanimously elected Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen as its Chairman and Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso as its Secretary.