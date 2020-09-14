Speaker Pema Jungney condoles the demise of Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile offers his heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of the Indian Social activist, former Cabinet Minister of the Haryana Government, and Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh who on 11 September breathed his last breath at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi.

Speaker Pema Jungney in the condolence letter wrote, “On behalf of Tibetans in and outside of Tibet, I would like to offer our deepest condolence to his family and the followers during this difficult time.”

“Late Swami Agnivesh was known for his work against bonded labour through the Bonded Labour Liberation Front, which he founded in 1981. The organization worked on issues surrounding bonded labour in India, especially in the quarries in and around Delhi.”

“He became president (2004–2014) of the World Council of Arya Samaj from 2004-2014 which is the highest international body of the Arya Samaj. He was also an advocate for dialogue between religions and remained involved in various areas of social activism, including campaigns against female foeticide and the emancipation of women. He was a true warrior for humanity,” he wrote.

The Speaker further wrote, “Late Swami Agnivesh had great respect for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and he has been the long-time supporter of Tibet’s cause. He also actively participated in the campaign for the Tibet cause in India Gate, Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Prathna Sabha at Rajghat from time to time.”

“He actively participated in the 2008 boycott China Olympic campaign and the Self-Immolation International campaign for Tibet in 2012, he expressed his solidarity with the Tibet’s movement through a speech delivered on these occasions. Most importantly, Tibetan Parliamentary Delegations had the opportunity to meet and converse with him regarding the Tibet issue for which we are immensely grateful. We hope that his followers will continue to fulfill his visions and the support he has rendered towards our cause.”

“His demise is a huge loss for the whole nation, his followers and to us Tibetans. Once again, kindly accept our heartfelt condolence to you and his follower at this difficult time,” he concludes.

Download (PDF, 637KB)