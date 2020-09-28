Speaker Pema Jungney condoles the demise of Former Indian Union Minister Jaswant Singh



Speaker condoles the demise of Former Indian Union Minister Jaswant Singh

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile expressed grief at the demise of Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, who breathed his last breath at the age of 82 in the early hours of Sunday in Delhi.

In a condolence letter written to Shri Manvendra Singh, son of the Former Union Minister, the Speaker wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn the passing away of your father, a veteran BJP leader and former minister Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. He has served the nation diligently in several capacities throughout his lifetime as an army officer, a cabinet minister who held the most crucial portfolios of external affairs, defence and finance. He was one of India’s longest serving parliamentarians.”

“Shri Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and outstanding service to the nation. He was one of the founding members of the BJP and played a key role in strengthening the party. For us Tibetans, He remains one of the oldest and instrumental supporter of our cause.”

“On behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time,” wrote the Speaker.

He further wrote, “Our parliament delegation have had the honour of meeting Shri Jaswant Singh several times during his tenure in the office of the Parliament. He also ensured his support towards our cause and participated in some events showcasing his support. One such event is the CTA’s Global Solidarity with Tibet Campaign which was held at Delhi in February 2013 during which Shri Jaswant Singh Ji ensured his full support towards our cause in his address.”

“He was close to our cause and expressed his support whenever needed. During his term as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha Darjeeling, He was very obliging to the Tibetans living in Darjeeling and was also very helpful toward the Manjushree Center of Tibetan Culture. We express our deepest gratitude for the support and help that he has rendered wholeheartedly.”

“On behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, I pay my deepest condolences to the family and followers of late Shri Jaswant Singh once again. The demise of Shri Jaswant Singh is a great loss to the whole nation and for us Tibetans too. We pay our sincere homage and pray for the departed soul,” concluded the Speaker.

