Speaker Pema Jungney congratulates Bihar CM on the election victory

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney on behalf of the Tibetans in and outside Tibet and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartiest congratulations to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on being re-elected as the Chief Minister of the Bihar State for the fourth consecutive term.

Greeting the CM of the coalition victory in the State Assembly Election, the Speaker wrote, “Honorable Sir, you are very much aware and well-informed about the situation of Tibet. It has been more than 6 decades that India has been a home for us and we are truly indebted to India for its unconditional kindness and support rendered to us. Following the ideology and footsteps of the great leaders, including Ram Manohar Lohia Ji, Jaiprakash Narayan Ji and George Fernandez Ji, You have continued to support Tibetans and its cause steadfastly. We are very grateful for all the support that you have provided us.”

“You revere His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet and have had audience with him several times. During your tenure in the office, you have also welcomed His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s visit graciously in your state. You have also been very welcoming to the Tibetans and all the pilgrims to your state during His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s teachings and Kalachakra initiations. Your help in the establishment and development of the monastic institutions in your state is truly appreciated and commendable. Your government has not only hosted His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the state during the occasions, but facilitated all the required needs fulfilling the safety and security of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Therefore, we are very thankful to your government and hope that you will continue with the same,”

“Once again on behalf of the 16th Tibetan parliament in Exile, I congratulate you on the coalition win and wish you the best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state.”

The Speaker concluded by writing, “I hope and look forward to our parliament delegation to meet your honorable sir in the near future.”

