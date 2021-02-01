Budget Estimate Committee for the Fiscal year 2021-2022 meets to review CTA budget

Budget Estimate Committee members Parliamentarians Ven Khenpo Sonam Tenphel; Ven. Geshe Monlam Tharchin; Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa; Ms. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar; and Mr. Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi met to estimate the budget for the Fiscal year 2021-2022 Yesterday.

Dharamsala: The Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile met yesterday to examine the consolidated budget proposed by the Finance department of the Central Tibetan Administration for the financial year 2021-2022 as per Article 66 of Rules and Regulations of procedure and conduct of the business of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the incumbent parliament will appoint members for the Budget Estimate Committee to review the proposed expenditures on the projects and activities of the various departments of the Central Tibetan Administration and get sanctioned after due deliberation during the forthcoming budget session of the Tibetan Parliament from 15-31 March 2021.

The committee composed of Parliamentarians Ven Khenpo Sonam Tenphel; Ven. Geshe Monlam Tharchin; Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa; Ms. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar; and Mr. Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi were appointed as per the above Article and took in charge of the required documents at 10:20 am yesterday.

Members of the committee met with the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker at 10:30 am yesterday to seek the requisite guidance and commenced with the execution of their allotted tasks after unanimously appointing Parliamentarian Ven Khenpo Sonam Tenphel as Chairman and Parliamentarian Ven Geshe Monlam Tharchin as Secretary.

The Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will submit a revised consolidated budget proposal by the Finance department on 9 March 2021, i.e before the actual Parliament begins, to the Tibetan Parliament Secretariat.

