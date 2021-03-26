Speaker Condoles Demise of CTA Legal Advisor late Shri J. M Mukhi

Dharamshala: The Speaker Pema Jungney of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile offered his condolence over the demise of Senior Supreme Court Advocate, former Legal Advisor to Ministry of External Affairs, and CTA legal advisor, Shri J.M. Mukhi, who passed away on Monday in Delhi.

The Speaker in a letter to Mrs. Vijaya Mukhi (the wife of late Shri J. M Mukhi) wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn the demise of your beloved husband Advocate of Indian Supreme Court late Shri. J.M Mukhi Ji, a Former Legal Advisor for the Tibetan Government in Exile since the 1970s.”

“He has been a prominent Lawyer in the Indian Community and also helped the Tibetans through his profession. Particularly, He assisted the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission in the early days of establishment in exile with the formation of the laws and rules.”

“Late Advocate J.M Mukhi trained many Tibetan lawyers and many Tibetan lawyers had the privilege of doing internship under his expertise. He also assisted many high-level CTA cases. We are grateful and indebted for all the support and assistance that he has rendered towards us.”

“Our Parliament delegation had the privilege to meet Advocate Shri J.M Mukhi several times in Delhi. On behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, I would like to convey my deepest condolences and prayers for the departed soul. I send you and your family strength during this difficult time.”

