Deputy Speaker congratulates the newly elected Sikyong and Parliament Members

Dharamshala : Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, on behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and all the Tibetans, extends heartiest congratulations to the Sikyong-elect of the 16th Kashag and to all the newly elected Parliament Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile today.