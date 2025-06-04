9th WPCT Region-Wise Action Plans on Tibet

Parliamentarians across democratic nations hold unique power to shape foreign policy, raise awareness, and protect human rights. Your support is critical to countering China’s repression and disinformation advancing a just resolution.

Considering continued human rights violations, cultural repression, and environmental degradation in Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party’s rule, we urge democratic nations to support the Tibetan people’s legitimate aspirations for dignity, autonomy, and environmental protection.

The following are drafts proposed for strengthening Tibet advocacy and policy engagement:

A. Parliamentary Actions on Tibet:

1. Adopt acts like the Resolve Tibet Act/ the Magnitsky Act and Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA)

2. Push for appointments of high-level Special Coordinators on Tibetan issue

3. Enforce provisions for reciprocal access to Tibet and sanctions on PRC officials responsible for repression

4. Promote bipartisan/multiparty support for Tibet-related bills

5. Host Tibet advocacy days in national and state legislatures

6. Establish a unified EU strategy on Tibet as part of broader China policy

7. Demand unfettered access for UN and EU human rights mechanisms in Tibet

8. Support formation and strengthening Tibet support groups in national parliaments and the European Parliament

9. Encourage resolutions on Tibetan political prisoners and environmental concerns

10. Convene parliamentary hearing on transnational repression by People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Tibetan diaspora

11. Tie EU climate policies with calls for transparency in Tibet’s environmental governance

12. Fund Tibetan-led environmental research and cross-border ecological partnerships.

13. Pass Resolutions and Motions on Tibet

14. Table and pass resolutions condemning human rights abuses in Tibet

15. Support motions recognizing Tibet’s historical status and right to self-determination

16. Affirm Tibet’s ecological significance and raise concern over damming, mining, deforestation, and displacement

17. Advocate for Magnitsky-style sanctions on PRC officials responsible for repression in Tibet

18. Join or establish Tibet Support Groups within parliaments to maintain momentum

19. Collaborate across parties and countries for coordinated actions and statements

20. Host Tibetan leaders, exiles, and experts for briefings, dialogues, and hearings

21. Strengthen political, financial, and diplomatic support for the Middle Way Approach, which seeks genuine autonomy within the framework of the PRC

22. Protect His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation process from PRC interference

23. Hold hearings in the parliament with testimony from former political prisoners of Tibet

24. Support asylum protection for Tibetans fleeing persecutions from PRC repression

25. Exert pressure on PRC to resume the stalled bilateral dialogue with the representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama or the elected leadership

26. Condemn all attempts by PRC to manipulate or impose control over the reincarnation process of Tibet’s religious practice

27. Initiate parliamentary debate on PRC transnational repression in democratic countries, academic institutions and international bodies

28. Strengthen the All-Party Parliamentary Support group for Tibet to work towards the advocacy of Tibet cause

29. Create a coalition of MPs and civil society for Tibet advocacy in each parliament.

30. Promote “Tibet as a Climate Issue” campaigns globally

31. Hold your Governments Accountable and question your governments’ China engagement policies considering Tibet’s status

32. Initiate Parliamentary delegations to join His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebration in Dharamshala, India, the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA)

B. Governmental level Action on Tibet:

1. Institutionalize long-term support for the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA)

2. Issue alerts on PRC’s attempts to distort historical facts like names of places into Chinese language, and make media statements by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

3. Monitor and address all forms and acts of transnational repression within Tibetans in exile

4. Form regional coalition on human rights and China policy, with Tibet as a focal issue

5. Fund Tibetan language media and diaspora networks

6. Press for cultural and environmental monitoring in Tibet via UN channels

7. Initiate representation of Tibet in National Arts and cultural exhibitions in national institutions

8. Introduce Tibet issues in human rights and environmental forums

9. Partner with indigenous, religious, and academic communities on shared cultural survival themes

10. Introduce religious and cultural exchange initiatives

11. Expand Tibetan awareness in schools, universities, and civil society

12. Support Tibetan exile community leadership and preserve Tibetan language and culture

13. Demand human rights be integrated into bilateral or trade relations with China

14. Call for increased funding and support to the Tibetan exile community, including education, healthcare, and cultural preservation

15. Call upon the governments and international institutions to uphold the UN General Assembly Resolution 1723 (XVI) of 1961 on the self-determination, including Article 1 of the International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights, and work toward the adoption of an enforced international convention on transnational repression

C. UNO level Action on Tibet:

1. Push for China’s accountability at the UN Human Rights Council

2. Demand a fact-finding mission to Tibet by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

3. Advocate for Tibet inclusion in global environmental and climate dialogues in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) e.g. COP summits

4. Push for observer’s seat for Tibetan representation in United Nation’s human rights council, UNFCFF and minority issues

5. Campaign for the appointment of a dedicated UN special rapporteur or independent expert on the human rights situation in Tibet, like the former UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar

6. Fund regular side events during major UN sessions (Human rights council in Geneva, General Assembly in New York) featuring Tibetan experts, former political prisoners and advocacy leaders

7. Advocate for the UN to demand unfettered access to Tibet for independent observers, human rights monitors and journalists – like calls for access East Turkestan

8. Call on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to release regular updates on Tibet as part of global human rights reporting

9. Hold China accountable under its obligations as a UN member state and signatory to multiple treaties

10. Call for integration of Tibet into broader climate diplomacy discussions

11. Engage with committees such as Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), Committee Against Torture (CAT) and submit shadow reports and provide evidence of violation in Tibet

12. Request visits or thematic reports from UN Special Rapporteurs on freedom of religion, cultural rights, minority rights, arbitrary detention related conditions in Tibet

13. Encourage member states to raise Tibet- specific issues- such as religious repression, language rights, colonial boarding schools and surveillance during China’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR)

14. Call for support for Tibetan Environmental Stewards, the nomads who are vital to sustain the fragile ecological balance of Tibet Plateau