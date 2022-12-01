Australian Senator introduces Tibetan Parliamentarian Tenzin Doring in the Senate 

Australia: The 11th round of Tibet Lobby day of the Australia Tibet Council held 21-22 November urged the Australian government to put forward a policy to protect the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama without any interference from the Chinese Government. The council and the lobby group urged the lawmakers to adopt a Reciprocal Access Legislation to impose restrictions similar to the ones China currently imposes on travel to Tibet and to allow key abusers of Tibetan human rights to be sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act.

A delegation of 15 young Tibetans across Australia met with close to 30 Australian MPs and Senators cutting across the political parties. MP Tenzin Doring participated in the lobby to bolster support for on the issues raised by the Australia Tibet Council as a collective effort.

Senator Janet Rice of Australia Greens made a keynote address to the Senate and acknowledged the presence of Tibetan delegates, and also introduced Representative Karma Singey and Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring to the Senate. Both the Karma Singey and Doring stood up to acknowledge their presence in the gallery as Senator introduced their names and positions in the Central Tibetan Administration.

This is the first time that the Representative and Tibetan Parliamentarian was introduced to the Senate, known to be Upper House of the Australian Parliament.

Senator Rice said in her speech “Today, Gendhun Choekyi Nyima would be over 30 years old. Tibet’s traditional practices, culture and Tibetan Buddhism, are under threat. Carrying or possessing a photo of the Dalai Lama brings harsh penalties, including imprisonment,” said Senator Rice in her testimony.She conveyed her party’s and the Australian government’s faith in protecting human rights while delivering a strong assurance to speak out against human rights violations anywhere. “We urge the Australian government to oppose any effort to interfere with the practices of Tibetan Buddhism and to only recognise the Dalai Lama, appointed by Tibetan Buddhist traditions and practices. I have lodged a motion to this effect on the Notice Paper today, which I will continue to raise in this place through every means possible,” she added.

Tibet lobby day is an annual event organised by Australia Tibet Council in collaboration with Tibetan community associations where Tibetans and Tibet supporters come together in Canberra to meet with Australian parliamentarians to talk about different issues concerning Tibet.

Tenzin Doring will also be present in the coming November 30 meeting with Australia All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet (AAPGT) which will be attended by Australia Tibet Council executive officer Dr. Zoe and Representative Karma Singey to strength the group.