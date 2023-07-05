Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: A delegation of members of the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee led by Member Secretary Nangzey Dorjee la, IAS (Retd) visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 4th July 2023.

The delegation had a meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang at the former’s chamber discussing issues of common interests.

The members of the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee were briefed on the evolution, composition, and functioning of the Tibetan parliament in Dharamshala – base of the Central Tibetan Administration and home to His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The members of the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee expressed their happiness receiving an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and meeting leaders of the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala by saying that His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s staying in India is a blessing for India in particular and the world at large.

The visiting guests were also taken on a tour of the parliament hall.