Celebration of Gandhi Jayanti and Exhibition on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Four Principal Commitments and on Evolution of Tibetan Democracy in Exile Held in Shimla

Shimla, 2 October 2025: On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, in collaboration with Sambhota Tibetan School Shimla and Chief Representative Office Shimla, successfully organized a commemorative event and exhibition focusing on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s four principal commitments and on the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile.

The event commenced at 9:30 AM with the arrival of students, staff, and members of the Tibetans and local community at the school premises. The Hon’ble Chief Guest, Shri Jagat Singh Negi, Minister of Revenue and Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, was warmly received with school band Tashi Sholpa performance by the organizing committee.

The program formally began at 10:00 AM with the lighting of the traditional butter lamp and the offering of ceremonial scarf (khata) to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, symbolizing reverence and respect for their teachings on peace, non-violence, and compassion.

Following this, the Principal of Sambhota Tibetan School provided a brief introduction about the school and its commitment to preserving Tibetan language, culture, and values. Tsering Lhamo, Joint Secretary of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat introduced the exhibition. She elaborated on its significance in promoting awareness about His Holiness’s four guiding commitments, promotion of human values, inter-religious harmony, preservation of Tibetan culture and environment, and revival of ancient Indian knowledge, as well as the development of democratic institutions in the Tibetan exile community.

At 10:20 AM, the Chief Guest, Shri Jagat Singh Negi, formally inaugurated the exhibition and delivered a keynote address. In his speech, he appreciated the efforts of the Tibetan community in upholding the principles of democracy, non-violence, and education, and acknowledged the contributions of His Holiness the Dalai Lama toward global peace and harmony. Minister appreciated the programme and donated one lakh to the school. As a token of gratitude, a souvenir of appreciation was presented to the Chief Guest by Lhakpa Tsering, Chief Representative Officer, and Tsering Lhamo, Joint Secretary, CTA.

To mark the twin celebration of Gandhi Jayanti and commemorating the 90th birth anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, sweet (Laddo) distribution was organized by the Chief Representative Office, Shimla, fostering a spirit of joy and unity.

The event also featured a vibrant cultural performance by the students of Sambhota Tibetan School, showcasing traditional Tibetan music and dance.

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Lhakpa Tsering, who expressed deep appreciation to the Chief Guest and requested to continue his support to solve the Land Lease issues. Beside that CRO thank the dignitaries, school staff, students, and the community for their participation and support in making the event meaningful and successful.