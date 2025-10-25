Committee Begins Reviewing Financial Accounts of Auditor General’s Office for 2025-2026

Dharamshala, 28 October 2025: A committee to review the financial accounts of the Auditor General’s office for the fiscal year 2024-2025 convened today.

The committee comprises Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Deputy Secretary Dawa of the Department of Education, and Deputy Secretary Yeshi Dolma of the Department of Health.

In accordance with the budget rules, the committee was appointed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Prior to beginning their review, committee members consulted with the Speaker for guidance.

The committee unanimously elected Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen as the Chair and Deputy Secretary Dawa as the Secretary.