Committee Meets to review the financial accounts of the office of the Auditor General for 2021-2022

Dharamsala: A committee to review the financial accounts of the office of the Auditor-General for the fiscal year 2021-2022 meets at 9:30 am today.

The committee consisting of Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar from the Department of Religion and Culture, Deputy Secretary Dawa from the Department of Information and International Relations was appointed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 1st December 2021 as per the rules of budget.

Members of the committee met with the Speaker to seek the requisite guidance before commencing the review of the financial accounts of the office of the Audit General for the fiscal year 2021-2022. The committee unanimously elected Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam as the Chairman, Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar as the secretary, and Deputy Secretary Dawa as the assistant secretary of the committee.

With due deliberation on the undertaking of the Auditor General’s office, each member of the committee was allotted with financial accounts of center and branch offices of the Auditor General to review. Thereafter, if time permits, they will also cross-check each other’s reviewed financial accounts. Finally, the committee will meet again to deliberate on the final review after completing individually assigned tasks.