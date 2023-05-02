Committee Meets to review the financial accounts of the office of the Auditor General for 2022-2023

Dharamsala: A committee to review the financial accounts of the office of the Auditor-General for the fiscal year 2022-2023 meets at 3:00 pm today.

The committee consisting of Parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo, Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar from the Department of Religion and Culture, Deputy Secretary Dawa from the Department of Education was appointed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 1st May 2023 as per the rules of budget.

Members of the committee met with the Speaker to seek the requisite guidance before commencing the review of the financial accounts of the office of the Audit General for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The committee unanimously elected Parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo as the Chairman, Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar as the secretary of the committee.