Delegation of Ambedkarites Meets Deputy Speaker Led Standing Committee Members

Dharamshala, 3 November 2025: A delegation of Ambedkarites led by Shri Shirish Ramteke visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and held a meeting with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and members of the Standing Committee at the parliamentary secretariat of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The two sides discussed various issues of shared interest rooted in their common Buddhist faith, after which the delegation toured the parliament hall. The meeting began with a round of introductions, during which both delegations presented themselves. Members of the visiting delegation also shared an overview of their past and upcoming programs and projects, along with their aims and objectives.

In her address, Deputy Speaker Teykhang congratulated the guests on receiving an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier that day, describing it as both a fortunate blessing and the fulfilment of a long-held aspiration. She expressed gratitude to Shri Shirish Ramteke and his colleagues for their warm hospitality and for the assistance extended to the Tibetan parliamentary delegation during the Tibetan Parliament’s state advocacy visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Deputy Speaker further highlighted the essence of Buddhism, noting its ability to bring positivity to today’s increasingly negative world, to unite communities without bias, and most importantly, to inspire inner transformation for the betterment of oneself and society.

Crediting the success of Tibetan democracy in exile and the complete preservation of Tibet’s distinct language, culture, and religion to the farsighted vision and blessings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, she also acknowledged the contributions of the older generation of Tibetans and the successive governments of India in establishing Tibetan schools, monasteries, and institutions.

Speaking on the critical situation inside Tibet under China’s repressive policies, the Deputy Speaker provided an overview of the evolution, composition, and functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

In conclusion, she noted that the Central Tibetan Administration is celebrating His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth anniversary as the Year of Compassion, and she urged the visitors to spread his message of love and kindness and to speak up for Tibet whenever possible.

The guests were then taken on a guided tour of the parliament hall.



