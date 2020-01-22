Deputy Speaker Addresses the 2nd general meeting of Tibetan Refugee Market Association of Haryana in Rewari

Rewari: Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, attended the 2nd General Meeting of Haryana Tibetan Refugee Market Association at Huda Ground, Rewari (Haryana) on 21 January 2020.

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok and former Kalon Gyari Dolma grace the opening ceremony of the 2nd General Meeting as the Chief Guest. Whereas, other guests include; Sh. Yashendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Rewari; Sh. Nazneen Bhasin, Superintendent Police of Rewari; Mr. Arun Josh, general secretary of Haryana Bharat Tibat Sayog Manch; Mr. Narender Rawat, member of Haryana Bharat Tibat Sayog Manch; Mr. Vinay Sahni, member of Rewari Bharat Tibat Sayog Manch; Settlement Officer of Samyeling Tibetan Settlement of Delhi; Mr. Tsering Dorjee, representative of Tibetan Sweater Sellers’ Association; President and standing committee members of Haryana Tibetan Refugee Market Association.

In the opening ceremony, Deputy Speaker in his address said, “I have officially attended the event as per the invitation from you and first of all, I would like to greet all the guests present here. I am extremely happy to meet you all and for being able to attend the 2nd general meeting of 13 Tibetan sweater sellers of Haryana on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. It has been 60 years of Tibetans in exile after the occupation of Tibet by communist China. During these 60 years of exile, the Government and people of India have been very grateful to Tibetans in providing necessary support and assistant. Likewise, today Tibetan struggle has reached the international platform and is being supported by many international countries because of the support from the Indian Government and people.”

Continuing the address, Deputy Speaker further added, “Tibetans inside Tibet, age ranging from 15 to 64, are self-immolating to protest against the Chinese government’s torture and oppression. Repression in Tibet is growing day by day, for example mandating policies like ‘ethnic unity’, to wipe out the Tibetan race. Tibetan struggle is still alive because of the great leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the courage of Tibetans living in Tibet, and the hard work of the one lakh forty thousand Tibetans living in exile. Tibetan struggle today is led by 3rd generation of Tibetans both inside and outside of Tibet.”

“Historically, Tibet and India shared a cordial relationship based on religion, culture, and language. During that time, Indian Pilgrims do not need visas or fitness checkups to visit Mansarovar Lake or Mount Kailash, but after the occupation of Tibet by the Communist Party of China, Indian Pilgrims have to get fitness checkup and visa to visit Mansarovar Lake and Mount Kailash. The sino-Indian war of 1962 had created numerous border problems to India. Even today, the Chinese government is creating problems on the Indian border and environment that explain that the occupation of Tibet by the Communist Party of the Chinese has created problems not just to Tibetans but also to Indians. Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane also said that Indo-China border issue can’t be settled until the Tibet- China issue is resolved,” he added.

Thereafter, Deputy Speaker requested DC, SP, and other officials present there to support the Tibetan struggle. Since the officials get transferred to various places, so he requested them to provide support and assistant to the exile Tibetans. He further said, “When China occupied Tibet, Tibetans left their own country and came to India. To support the livelihood, Tibetans are doing sweater-selling businesses in winter that usually last for three months. In addition, they are also paying Tibetan voluntary contribution and other donations. So, therefore, I would like to thank Local officials for supporting Tibetan winter sweater sellers. For the Tibetans here, your contribution in the running of Central Tibetan Administration through voluntary contribution or other contributions are significant. A good livelihood of Tibetans will surely help us to lead a greater movement for Tibet.”

“Likewise, Members of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile visit various Tibetan settlements and winter/summer Tibetan refugee markets, the Parliamentarians will apprise the grievances chronicled by them to the Standing Committee, which will be forwarded to Cabinet (Kashag) for redressal. Even though problems for the Tibetan winter sweater sellers are increasing constantly, but it is extremely important for the Tibetans to maintain their moral values, respecting and keeping amiable relationship with the locals. You should also spread awareness of Tibet’s issue among the locals and take responsibility for being a Tibetan. We have worked hard in the past 60 years and still we need to work harder. Even in the selection of the standing committee today, each and every individual should take responsibility and work together. Lastly, I wish victory for Tibet, India, and the world. I pray for a long life of His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama,” Deputy speaker concluded his address.

Deputy speaker then presented honorary presents, publications of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and the resolution passed by the 3rd Special General Meeting to the guests.

The 2nd General Meeting of Tibet Refugee Market Association from 21 to 22 January 2020 is attended by representatives from 13 Tibetan sweater sellers’ association of Haryana.

