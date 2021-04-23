Deputy Speaker along with Standing Committee Members attends Indian ceremonial event

Dharamsala: As per invitation proffered and in order to show respect and gratitude to Shri Narender Pathania, BJP District executive committee member and member of Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with Standing Committee members Parliamentarian Ngawang Tharpa and Parliamentarian Tenzin Jamyang officially attended a ceremonial event of Shri Narender Pathania’s sister Reeta today at 1.30 pm in Dharamkot, Dharamsala.

As India and specifically Himachal Pradesh has a tradition of inviting guests at the religious festivals, birthdays, retirements, and, weddings, Tibetan Parliamentarians were also invited to a ceremonial event by the Tibet supporter Shri Narender Pathania. Tibetan Parliamentary delegation, on behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and all the Tibetans, congratulated Shri Narender Pathania and his family on the occasion and presented gift and Tibetan scarves.

Likewise the Deputy Speaker expressed his gratitude to Shri Narender and his family members for supporting the Tibetan cause for such a long time. At the same time, the Deputy Speaker also congratulated Smt. Monika Pathania, the wife of Shri Narender Pathania on becoming a member of the Dharamsala Municipal corporation and urged for her support for the local Tibetan community.

Shri Narender has been organizing cricket matches called ‘Lhasa cup’ in Dharamsala for the past many years. The Deputy Speaker extended his heartfelt appreciation for Shri Narender’s undertaking.