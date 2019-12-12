Deputy Speaker along with the Members of Standing Committee attend the 24th Himalayan Festival

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with the Members of the Standing Committee attended the first and second day of the 24th Himalayan Festival

Dharamsala: As per invitation proffered, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with the Members of the Standing Committee attended the first and second day, i.e., 10 and 11 December, of the 24th Himalayan Festival organized by Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association of Dharamsala to commemorate the 30th anniversary of conferment of Nobel Peace Prize on the His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts.

On the first day of festival, Deputy Speaker greeted Members of Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association and Councilors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council in Hindi language. Thereafter, on the second day of festival, Deputy Speaker greeted the Chief Guest Shri Rakesh Pathania, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Nurpur and Shri Vishal Nehria, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Dharamsala.

As per the request from the organizer, Deputy Speaker also presented honorary certificates to the Tibetans and Non-Tibetan artists from 33 teams, who performed during the festival. Likewise, he thanked Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association of for organizing the Himalayan Festival.

