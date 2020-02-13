Deputy Speaker along with the Parliament Members Attends Dham Hosted by Dharamsala Deputy Mayor

Tibetan Parliamentary Members at Dham hosted by Shri. Onkar Nehria for his daughter’s wedding

Dharamsala: On receiving an invitation, Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with Members Standing Committee and Public Accounts Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile officially attended the Dham hosted by Shri Onkar Nehria, Tibet supporter and Deputy Mayor of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation for his daughter’s wedding on 13 February 2020.

Deputy Speaker along with the Parliament Members congratulated the Deputy Mayor and his relatives. They also presented gifts and traditional scarves.

Dham is a tradition of serving mid-day meals in Himachal Pradesh, which is a food festival hosted to celebrate weddings, birthdays, retirements, religious festivals.

Tibetan Parliamentary Members at Dham hosted by Shri. Onkar Nehria for his daughter’s wedding

Deputy Speaker congratulating Shri Onkar Nehria

Deputy Speaker congratulating wife of Shri Onkar Nehria

Deputy Speaker congratulating daughter of Shri Onkar Nehria

Deputy Speaker congratulating son-in-law of Shri Onkar Nehria