Deputy Speaker Condoles the demise of BJP MP Pandit Ram Swaroop Sharma

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of late MP Pandit Ram Swaroop Sharma who passed away on 17th March 2021 at the age of 62 in Delhi.

Expressing his deep condolences, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn the demise of Honourable Late. Pandit Shri Ram Swaroop, who was a Member of the Parliament (Lok Sabha) elected in 2014 and respectively for the second term in 2019. He served as the Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and Consultative Committee, Ministry of Tourism and Culture. He was an Organizing Secretary of BJP Mandi district and later on, of the state BJP of Himachal Pradesh. Likewise, he served as a Vice Chairman of the H.P. State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation. He was an active member of RSS.”

“He will be remembered as a prominent leader and an active politician for his outstanding service to the nation and people of India especially to the people of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.”

“Honourable Late. Pandit Shri Ram Swaroop remains one of the instrumental supporters who tremendously contributed and supported the cause of Tibet in every possible means. He was a Member of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT) and attended all the APIPFT meeting. He also attended the 10th December, 2017 official ceremony of the 28th anniversary of the conferment of Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama as the Chief Guest. He had rendered great support to the Tibetans living in Mandi whenever it was possible. Moreover, he had a great reverence for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and he manifested his respect by appealing the Indian government to confer India’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna Award to His Holiness the Dalai Lama.”

“He actively and constantly took part in various events related to Tibet’s cause which manifested his solidarity and support for Tibet and Tibetan people. We express our hearty gratitude to the late Pandit Shri. Ram Swaroop and the family.

The demise of late Honourable Ram Swaroop is a great loss to the whole nation and for the Tibetans too. On behalf of all the Tibetans living in and outside, I would like to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to all of your family members and pray to give strength to face this unbearable loss.”

