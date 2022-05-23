Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Addresses the Opening of Enes Kanter Freedom Cup

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile graced the opening match of the Enes Kanter Freedom Cup basketball match as the Chief Guest at the Gangkyi basketball ground on 21st May 2022. This basketball match was organized by some Tibetan youth volunteers in gratitude to the famous American basketball player Mr. Enes Kanter Freedom for raising his voice for the rights of oppressed Tibetans living under the Chinese rule in Tibet. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Mcloedganj police station was also present at the basketball match as a special guest.

Applauding the organizers, the Deputy Speaker explained how organizing such a match can provide a boost to the Tibetan struggle as Mr. Enes Kanter Freedom courageously stands for freedom and raises his voice for the oppressed people including Tibetans living inside Tibet by risking his promising basketball career. She further stressed the need of being vocal on political matters irrespective of one’s profession like singers, sportsperson, politicians, or others.

“After staying in quarantines and isolations due to the pandemic caused by Wuhan originated covid-19 in the past years, people have realized the value of freedom more than ever especially playing sports like this”, she said. Speaking on the significance of keeping the true spirit of sports, the Deputy Speaker motivated the players to make their best contribution irrespective of winning or losing the game.

Giving an example of the basketball game that requires the participation of all the members with their assigned responsibilities, the Deputy Speaker noted that the Tibetan struggle also requires the participation and responsibility of Tibetans from all walks of life.

The Enes Kanter Freedom Cup organized by five youth volunteers namely Ngawang Namdol, Tsering Dhargyal, Dukthar, Dhondup Tseten, and Dhondup Tsering was participated by 16 men’s teams and 4 women’s teams including teams like CTA, Young Dasa, Norling, and others.