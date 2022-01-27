Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering and Parliamentarian Namgyal Dolkar Attend 73rd Republic Day Celebration of India in Dharamshala

Dharamsala: The 73rd Republic Day of India was celebrated with great fervor at Police ground, Dharamsala on 26 January 2022. Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang accompanied by Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended the Republic Day celebration as guests.

The Republic Day celebration was also graced by the Chief Guest Shri Sukh Ram Chaudhary, HP Power Minister and other guests including Shri Kishan Kapor, Lok Sabha Parliament Member from Kangra; Shri Vishal Nehria, MLA Dharamsala; Dr. Nipun Jindal, DC of Kangra; Shri Onkar Nehra, Mayor of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation and other officials.

The celebration began with the unfurling of the Indian national flag by the Chief Guest, followed by a parade procession by the police contingent, the Chief Guest’s address and presentations of vibrant cultural performances by the local Indians.

Thereafter, the Chief Guest Shri Sukh Ram Chaudhary, TPiE Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and other guests drew winners from the lottery raffle box, organized by the Red Cross Society, Kangra, a voluntary humanitarian organization to protect human life and health based in India.

Likewise, the Deputy Speaker on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetan people presented the Chief Guest Shri Sukh Ram Chaudhary, HP Power Minister, Shri Kishan Kapor, Lok Sabha Parliament Member from Kangra, and Shri Vishal Nehria, MLA Dharamsala with Tibetan ceremonial scarves and extended her heartfelt greetings on the 73rd Republic Day of India.