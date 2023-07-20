Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang addresses the closing of the International Tibet Youth Forum

Published from www.tibet.net

Dharamshala: The International Tibet Youth Forum was successfully concluded on a high note with a joint declaration from all 100 participants in the valedictory session, affirming their steadfast commitment to advocacy of “truth about Tibet” for seeking international support in resolving the Tibet-China conflict while making an urgent call for “free exercise of our (Tibetan) people’s right to self-determination”.

The closing ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE), Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Kalon (Minister) Norzin Dolma and Secretary Karma Choeying from the Department of Information and International Relations, along with speakers and participants of the maiden International Tibet Youth Forum.

Kalon Norzin Dolma lauded all the partakers for their active participation in her address, including the speakers and facilitators while underscoring the crucial roles of Tibetan youths in the sustenance and advancement of Tibet cause vis-a-vis safeguarding Tibetan traditions.

“Everyone must dutifully fulfill their obligations as a Tibetan”, said the Kalon and assured the 16th Kashag’s complete support in the empowerment of Tibetan youths via provision of platforms to showcase their potential.

Kalon further commended the participants for adopting a joint declaration, saying it serves as a guideline for their future advocacy efforts.

In her valedictory speech, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang emphasized the importance of educating Tibetan youths about the cause of Tibet and the political and administrative operations of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). She also expressed her happiness at seeing so many Tibetan youths from the West visiting Dharamshala during their summer break to reacquaint themselves with their culture.

“You must never forget your root and should always uphold unique Tibetan aspects, as His Holiness the Dalai Lama constantly emphasises, to build a sense of identity”, said Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and urged everyone to connect themselves with the plight of Tibet through hearing stories from their elderly families who undergone hardships. “The pain that you endure from hearing such stories of your dear ones is the foundation of your sentiments that would enable each of you to question your respective adopted countries’ policies on Tibet that are conditioned by the People’s Republic of China.”

Furthermore, the Deputy Speaker implored Tibetan youths to promote the Tibetan freedom struggle with a clear understanding of the facts in every possible means through enthusiastic networking and collaboration among young Tibetans. She also beseeched the youngsters to apprise their respective governments of Tibet’s status as an independent state prior to China’s illegal occupation and the CTA’s mutually beneficial Middle Way Approach policy.

Secretary Karma Choeying conveyed a vote of thanks at the end of the seminar. In addition, the Secretary reiterated his introductory remarks of the forum’s opening ceremony, calling everyone to put their words into action and continue advocating for Tibet at their respective places.