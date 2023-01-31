Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Congratulates His Excellency Petr Pavel, President-elect of Czech Republic

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, today wrote to His Excellency Petr Pavel, the President-elect of Czech Republic, congratulating him on winning the presidential election, on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the entire Tibetan community,

Deputy Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the entire Tibetan community, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on winning the presidency election.”

“I am certain that the lifelong friendship of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama and Former President Vaclav Havel has brought Tibet and Czech Republic very close. Under your presidency, I hope that Czech Republic will continue to follow the legacy and tradition of Vaclav Havel by upholding the values of human rights, truth and dignity. We are grateful to Czech Republic for its long friendship and solidarity for Tibet.”

“I wish you all the success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Czech Republic.”