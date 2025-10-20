Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Meets Japanese Town Member of Parliament Sadayuki Komori

Dharamshala, 20 October 2025: Sadayuki Komori, a Member of Parliament from Takatsuki Town, Osaka, Japan, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

During their meeting, the Deputy Speaker briefed MP Komori on the critical situation inside Tibet, the evolution of Tibetan democracy, and the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. She emphasized the significance of his visit, noting the shared values of compassion and kindness rooted in the teachings of the Buddha that connect Tibetans and Japanese. She expressed hope for deeper collaboration between the two communities in areas such as environmental protection, cultural preservation, and religious exchange.

The Deputy Speaker highlighted that His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s first overseas visit after going into exile was to Japan in 1967, and she also mentioned the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet held in Tokyo earlier this year. She extended her heartfelt gratitude to Japan for its longstanding support for the Tibetan cause and noted that the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet remains the largest parliamentary support group for Tibet in the world.

Addressing the ongoing crisis inside Tibet, the Deputy Speaker spoke about the increasing restrictions on the practice of Tibetan religion, language, and culture, and the urgent need for more international voices to stand with Tibet. “We are not against the Chinese people, but against the CCP’s policies that are driving Tibetans to self-immolate,” she said.

She further drew attention to the Chinese government’s destruction of Tibet’s fragile environment, urging the international community to hold China accountable for its human rights violations and environmental destruction while engaging in business with the country.

MP Komori shared that His Holiness the Dalai Lama had visited his school in Japan several times, and Tibet has always held a special place in his heart, which inspired his visit to Dharamshala.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Speaker presented MP Komori with a traditional Tibetan ceremonial scarf and mementos, followed by a guided tour of the Parliament Hall.