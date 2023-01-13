Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang offers condolence over the demise of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang offers her condolence on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the people of Tibet, over the demise of the veteran Indian Politician, the founder-member of Janata Dal United (JDU) and the former Union Minister Shri Sharad Yadav.

In a letter written to his daughter Smt. Subhashini Raja Rao, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “I am saddened by the demise of your beloved father, the veteran Indian Politician, the founder- member of Janata Dal United (JDU) and the former Union Minister Shri Sharad Yadav ji.”

She added “Apart from being a Politician, he was also an agriculturist, educationist and

engineer by profession, who was greatly inspired by the ideals of Dr. Lohia.

Tibetan Parliamentary delegation and I personally had the honour to meet him on a

number of occasions during which he showed his solidarity towards the just cause of

Tibet. May I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Shri. Sharad ji for his

unwavering support and solidarity with the Tibetan cause. He will always be remembered

for his outstanding service to the nation and people of India.”

“On behalf of Tibetan Parliament in Exile and the people of Tibet, I convey my prayers

and deepest condolences to the family members and his relatives. We are with you and

your family in this hour of grief. May Almighty grant inner strength to you all to bear

this great personal loss.”