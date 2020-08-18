Deputy Speaker offers condolence to Former MP Prem Das Rai

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi phuntsok offers condolence to Former MP Prem Das Rai

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok offers his heartfelt condolence to Former Member of Parliament from Sikkim, Shri Prem Das Rai on the sorrowful demise of his father Late Shri Chandra Das Rai, ex-Secretary to the government of Sikkim and a politician.

In the condolence letter, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “It is with great sadness that I learnt about the demise of your loving father Late Shri. C.D. Rai through the Tibetan settlement officer, Gangtok. The demise of your father is not only a great loss to you and the family but also us.”

“In the sudden demise of your father, on behalf of all the Tibetan people in and outside of Tibet and the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, I would like to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolence to you and your family for the great loss,” he wrote.

The Deputy Speaker further wrote, “Hon’ble sir, I would like to convey my profound gratitude towards you and the government of Sikkim for always rendering supports to the Tibetan people living there. Especially, during your term as a member of Lok Sabha from 2009-2019, I and the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation had the privilege to have met you several times and I have had the privilege to meet and interact with you again in 2019, Sikkim. I truly admire the fact that during all our meetings and interactions, you have always guided and provided advice which turn out helpful to our cause.”

“Once again we would like to express our sincere condolence to you and the family. Kindly accept our heartfelt condolences at this most difficult time. May God rest his soul in peace,” the Deputy Speaker concludes.

Original condolence letter here-

