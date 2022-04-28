Dr. Arun Kumar Singh of ITFS Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Dr. Arun Kumar Singh, a senior member of the India Tibet Friendship Society (ITFS), paid a visit to Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, received him at his chamber and interacted thoroughly discussing topics related to issues of Tibet.

Dr. Arun Kumar Singh asked numerous questions on unique features of the Tibetan parliament and its function, composition, and election which were all duly answered by the Speaker clarifying all his doubts. In addition to that, the Speaker also shed some light on the evolution of the Tibetan democratic system under the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in exile and many more queries which were all clarified by the Speaker.

The Speaker also presented the India Tibet Friendship Society member with books on Tibet.