Exhibition on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Four Principal Commitments and Evolution of Tibetan Democracy in Exile Held at Himachal Pradesh University

Shimla, October 3, 2025: The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh University Shimla and the Chief Representative Office, Shimla, organized a special exhibition on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Four Principal Commitments and on the Evolution of Tibetan Democracy in exile at the Himachal Pradesh University.

The event began at 10:00 a.m. with the formal reception of the Chief Guest, Prof. Mahavir Singh, Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, who inaugurated the exhibition. The Vice Chancellor spoke of his profound admiration for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, expressing his deep aspiration that His Holiness continues his tireless efforts for world peace. He praised the Tibetan people in exile for successfully implementing genuine democracy under the compassionate guidance of His Holiness. Reflecting on the exhibition showcasing the life and deeds of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at Himachal Pradesh University, he shared that it felt as though he had personally visited Dharamshala.

At 10:15 a.m., Tsering Lhamo, Joint Secretary of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, CTA Dharamshala, delivered an introduction to the exhibition, explaining its objectives and the significance. This was followed presentation of souvenir and token of appreciation to the Chief Guest by Joint Secretary Lhamo.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Dechen Ramjam, on behalf of the Chief Representative Office, expressing gratitude to all guests, participants, and attendees.