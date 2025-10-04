Final Exhibition in Shimla Highlights His Holiness’s Principal Commitments and the Evolution of Tibetan Democracy in Exile

Shimla, 4 October 2025 : The final exhibition in the ongoing series was successfully held today at the Gaiety Theatre Art Gallery on Mall Road, Shimla, drawing a warm and engaged audience. The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Kyabje Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche.

In his address, Tenzin, former Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly, emphasized the crucial role of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in guiding and safeguarding the Tibetan community. He spoke passionately about the need for unity and vigilance in preserving Tibetan identity and governance in exile.

Tsering Lhamo, Joint Secretary of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, introduced the exhibition, focusing on the evolution of Tibetan democracy. She highlighted the collective responsibility of all Tibetans in upholding and strengthening democratic values, especially in exile.

As a token of appreciation, mementos were presented to the Chief Guest. The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Lhakpa Tsering, Chief Representative Officer, who extended heartfelt gratitude to the guests, audience, and the dedicated staff who contributed to the success of the exhibition.

This event marked a significant and heartfelt conclusion to the exhibition series, fostering greater awareness, cultural pride, and a spirit of unity within the community.

Tsering Lhamo, along with Tsering Gyurmey and Tenzin Palden, staff members of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, have been in Shimla to coordinate and organize the exhibition series with the Chief Representative Office there on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s four principal commitments and the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile.