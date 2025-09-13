Fourth Day of Tenth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 13 September 2025: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the fourth day of the tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with a starred question raised by Parliamentarian Dawa Tsering to Sikyong Penpa Tsering.

The Sikyong, in response, provided clarifications regarding remarks made by an advisor to the Permanent Strategy Committee of the Central Tibetan Administration, and also addressed supplementary questions posed by other parliamentarians.

The official motion on the solidarity on the critical situations inside Tibet was tabled by Parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten, and supported by Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi. During the deliberations, parliamentarians expressed their deep concerns about the critical situation in Tibet and extended their solidarity with the Tibetan people inside of Tibet.

The seven-point official motion on solidarity with Tibet highlights the bravery of Tibetans who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of Tibet. It condemns China’s sinicization policies, including forced boarding schools, restrictions on monasteries, and the suppression of Tibetan language and education.

The motion calls for an end to the CCP’s brutal and destructive policies and demands the release of all political prisoners, including the 11th Panchen Lama. It urges dialogue between Tibetan and Chinese counterparts while affirming Tibet’s historical independence, rejects political interference in His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s future reincarnation, and calls for collective efforts by Tibetans in free world to safeguard Tibet’s religion, culture, and rights.

The session then continued with deliberations on the Department of Finance’s initiatives, with Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance (DoF), addressing all the questions and concerns raised in the house regarding various ongoing programs.

These included the Green Book online application portal launched by the department, which is aimed at making the process more efficient, transparent, and accessible for the future. Many lawmakers applauded the initiative.

The Kalon also responded to parliamentarians’ questions on issues such as digital security, gender equality, the Provident Fund (PF) and honorarium for retiring staff, the Blue Book (contributions from non-Tibetan supporters of Tibet), and several other matters.

The session proceeded with Kalon Changra Tharlam Dolma presenting the précis 2024-2025 annual report of the Department of Education (DoE).

Finally, the Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, Sonam Dorjee, read out the leave of absence for Parliament Members and next week’s List of Business.

The house adjourned at 5:00 pm.