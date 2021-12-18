Fourth-day of the Tibetan Parliamentary Tibet Advocacy Campaign 

New Delhi: Tibetan Parliamentary delegation, on the fourth-day of their Tibet Advocacy Campaign, had the opportunity to meet and lobby Shri Tapir Gao, Lok Sabha member from Arunachal, Shri Dulal Chandra Goswami, Lok Sabha member from Bihar, Shri Kishan Kapoor, Lok Sabha member from Himachal, Smt Rani Pratibha Singh, Lok Sabha member from Himachal, Shri Swapan Dasgupta, Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, Shri Jugalji Mathurji Thakor, Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, and Shri Chandeshwar Prasad, Lok Sabha member from Bihar.

Tibetan Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso apprised on the current situation of Tibet during their meetings with the Indian lawmakers.

From revival of All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT) to taking a leading role in the international arena on the question of the survival of the Tibetan identity and its rich cultural heritage, the MPs were requested to support Tibet’s issue by joining the world leaders in expressing concern over human rights violations and religious repression in Tibet and by supporting an early resumption of dialogue with the representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Chinese Government.

Other important matters such as impact of the Tibetan plateau on global climate change and need of joining the world leaders to urge United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to launch a scientific research study to understand it and importance of Boycotting the Beijing Olympics 2022 to show solidarity with the immense human suffering in Tibet were also appraised during the delegates’ meeting with the MPs.