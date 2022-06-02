Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited Review Committee Meets Today

Dharamsala: In accordance with the Official Motion and Resolution No 2022/17/3/26 and Document no 26 of the third session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a committee consisting of five members to review the financial scope and risk condition of Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited (GDP) commenced execution of their allotted tasks earlier today after seeking requisite guidance from Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

Members of the Review Committee namely Parliamentarian Dawa Phunkyi, Parliamentarian Serta Tsutrim, Parliamentarian Konchok Yangphel, Parliamentarian Karma Gelek, and Mr. Rahul Joshi (Financial Expert) will present a clear and conclusive report on the existing condition of Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited (GDP) on its future prospects in compliance with the legal aspects and investment processes.

The committee’s report should be submitted to the Parliamentary Secretariat before the commencement of the fourth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The committee also unanimously appointed Parliamentarian Dawa Phunkyi as the Chairperson and Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim as the Secretary.

Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited (GDP), an initiative under the Department of Finance of the Central Tibetan Administration, was established in 2015 as a for-profit enterprise with an aim to boost the economy of the Tibetan exile community to become self-reliant without having to rely on the support of others.

Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited was registered on the 28th of November in 2017 as a for-profit enterprise and received a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India on the 13th of December in 2018 as a Non-Banking Finance Company (Non-Deposit Taking).