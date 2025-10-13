Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Arrives in Bylakuppe for Sera Jey Convocation and 11th Ngagyur Nyingma Seminar

Dharamshala: On 16 October 2025, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel arrived at Serjey Yega Choeling Monastery in Bylakuppe, where he was warmly received in traditional Tibetan fashion by parliamentarian Konchok Yangphel, Local Tibetan Justice Commissioner Phuntsok Palden, Settlement Officer Gelek Jungney of the Lugsam Tibetan settlement, Settlement Officer Ngawang Tenzin of the Delar Tibetan settlement, chagzoes of the monasteries, local leaders, heads of Tibetan NGOs, and students.

The Speaker is in Bylakuppe to attend the convocation ceremony of the Sera Jey Monastic Institute on 17 October 2025, held as part of the Year of Compassion celebrations in honor of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth anniversary. He will also participate in the 11th Seminar on the Distinct View and Philosophy of the Ngagyur Nyingma Tradition.