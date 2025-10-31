Monlam Supporters Group Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang met with the Monlam Supporters Group from the Monlam IT Research Center earlier today, 31 October 2025, at the Parliamentary Secretariat of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The delegation, led by Dr. Aimon, consists of Tibet supporters and professionals from the fields of technology, philanthropy, and mindfulness. Their visit to Dharamshala aims to gain deeper insights into Tibetan governance, education, and community life in exile, and to explore potential areas of support and collaboration with the Monlam Projects.

During the interaction, the Speaker highlighted the Central Tibetan Administration’s efforts and achievements in preserving and promoting the Tibetan language, culture, and religion in exile, despite the Chinese Communist Party’s repressive and systematic policies targeting Tibetan identity inside Tibet. He commended Monlam AI’s programs and initiatives for their exceptional contributions to safeguarding and advancing the Tibetan language and other cultural aspects through modern technology, and he thanked the visiting guests for their support of Monlam.

The Deputy Speaker spoke about the critical situation in Tibet, where Tibetan children are being denied their rights to learn their language, culture, and religion by being taken from their parents and placed in colonial-style boarding schools by the CCP. She stated that countries should hold China accountable for its human rights violations and should not succumb to China’s pressure to endorse the claim that “Tibet is part of China,” a narrative China promotes to legitimize its illegal occupation of Tibet.

Following a Q&A session, the visiting guests were taken on a tour of the Parliament Hall.