Monpa Delegation visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: A delegation from Mon Tawang led by Shri Jambey Wangdi, the Chairman of the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Shri Kesang Ngudup Damo, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang District paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 6th September 2022. They were received by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang at the Standing Committee’s hall and were taken on a tour of parliament hall.

The delegation consisted of Shri Jambey Wangdi, the Chairman of the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Shri Kesang Ngudup Damo, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang District; Shri Namgyal Tsering, Secretary General of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) of Arunachal Pradesh; Shri Leki Gombu, Zilla Parishad Chairman; Shri Jampa Tsering, General Secretary of BJP Tawang; Shri Sang Norbu, President of Bhartiya Yuva Morcha of Tawang; and others have come to Dharamsala for the long-life prayer offering to His Holiness the Dalai Lama to be held on 7th September 2022.

The delegates were briefed on the composition, functioning, and evolution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile by the Speaker. While, Deputy Speaker spoke on the environmental destructions happening on the Tibetan Plateau which are causing severe consequences to the rivers flowing to the North Indian states including Arunachal Pradesh.

They also discussed the commonalities shared between the Monpa and Tibetans while speaking on the need of preserving Monpa’s distinct culture.