MPs Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Visit Makyu, Chumur, Sumdoe, and Samedh in Jangthang, Ladakh

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam completed their periodic visit to Makyu, Chumur, Sumdoe, and Samedh in Jangthang, Ladakh, from 30 September to 1 October 2025.

On 30 September 2025, the MPs departed from Hanley and arrived at Makyu, where they were warmly welcomed by local Tibetans. They held detailed discussions with community leaders regarding the livelihood challenges faced by the residents.

Afterward, they left Makyu and traveled through Rigo, Loma, Gyagar La, Gyagar Tso, Korzoe, and Tratsang Tso, arriving at Chumur in the evening. There too, they were received by the local Tibetan community. Together with the local leader and several nomads, the MPs held discussions on the nomads’ living conditions and engaged in a Q&A session.

They then continued to Sumdoe, where they addressed the gathered public and responded to their questions. Sumdoe is home to around 60 households and more than 400 people.

On 2 October, the Tibetan lawmakers visited the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) in Sumdoe. They were received by the school administrators, teachers, and students, who welcomed them with traditional white ceremonial scarves and songs. The MPs toured the school’s offices, library, storeroom, dormitories, and kitchen. The school administrator briefed them on the institution’s activities. The school has five teachers and three staff members, serving a total of 63 students from Kindergarten to third grade, including 12 local children. Afterwards, the MPs paid their respects at the local monastery and visited several Tibetan homes.

Later, they proceeded to Samedh, where Tibetan nomads welcomed them with traditional customs. Together with local leaders and nomads, they held in-depth discussions and a Q&A session. Following the visit, they departed for Choglamsa, arriving in the evening. There, they were welcomed by five executive members of the local Dokham Chushi Gangdruk including the president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and accountant. They held a two-hour meeting to discuss local conditions.

In general, the people from nine areas of the Jangthang region expressed their heartfelt gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for visiting Ladakh. They shared that this year had brought abundant rainfall and favorable weather, greatly benefiting the nomadic communities.



