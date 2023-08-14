MPs Youdon Aukatsang, Geshe Monlam Tharchin, and Tashi Dhondup Commence Tibet Advocacy in West Bengal

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s state advocacy in India to reach out to state governors, Speakers of state assemblies, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and Parliament Members, Tibet support groups, colleges, and general public, a delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile – parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang, Geshe Monlam Tharchin, and Tashi Dhondup – began advocating Tibet from Kolkata in West Bengal on 13th August 2023.

Upon their arrival at the Kolkata airport on 12th August, the delegates were received by Ganasamannay Kolkata’s coordinators Rupee Khemka and Ankit Gupta, followed by Ruby Mukherjee, the president of the Ganasamannay Kolkata and Tibet supporter, welcoming them at the hotel.

An awareness program on Tibet – on 13th August 2023, was chaired by Ruby Mukherjee in the gracious presence of R K Mission’s secretary Swami Suparnananda, Swami Antar Himalaya, Prof. Pulak Narayan Dhar, Prof. Jigmee Yeshi, and around 30 dignitaries at the Brahmananda hall of the Ramakrishna Mission Institute.

The program began with the singing of Indian and Tibetan national anthems, followed by welcome address by Swami Suparnananda where he emphasized on the significance of non-violent approach in resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

Parliamentarian Tashi Dhondup introduced the Tibet advocacy program of the TPiE, while parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin spoke on the Tibet’s history, critical situation of Tibet, and four commitments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang highlighted how Tibet matters to India and to the world.

Swami Antar Himalaya extended his solidarity with the just cause of Tibet and Prof. Jigmee Yeshi delivered the vote of thanks. A Q&A session was also held after the talk and documents on Tibet were distributed.