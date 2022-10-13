OFFICIAL OBITUARY REFERENCE

Document no. 20

OFFICIAL OBITUARY RESOLUTION

Preamble

On Thursday, 8 September 2022, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

She was born on 21 April 1926 and was educated privately at home by her mother and nanny. She served in the military as a mechanic and driver during the Second World War in 1939. At 21, she married Prince Philip, with whom she had four children: Prince Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Following her father’s death in 1952, Elizabeth’s life was changed dramatically when she was enthroned as queen on 6 February 1953, after which she embarked on official visits to multiple independent states across the globe.

In 1957, she addressed the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of the Commonwealth. She embarked on her first official visit to India in 1961 and subsequently visited South America and Persian Gulf countries in 1968. Before ascending to the throne, she pledged her lifetime commitment to the service of the United Kingdom.

Not only did Queen Elizabeth mark the celebration of the Silver Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee of accession to the throne for 25 and 60 respectively, but in February 2022, the queen marked the Platinum Jubilee celebrating the 70 years of her accession. Queen’s 96th birthday also coincided with the celebration marking her 70 years on the throne. Millions of people joined in the four-day celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee year, the Queen’s 96th birth anniversary, and in honour of the service, she rendered to Commonwealth Nations.

In short, She is the longest-serving monarch whose life-long service to the United Kingdom and symbol of the Commonwealth Nations have been unremitting. Therefore, it is imperative that we pass this official resolution of mourning.

Resolution

Expressing our deep respect and admiration for her legacy and commitment to a lifetime of public service to the world and Commonwealth Nations. Her demise was a great loss for the people of Great Britain. Hence, on behalf of Tibetans in Tibet and exile, the Tibetan Parliament expresses its profound condolences to King Charles III and his family members, relatives, and people of the UK. May the good ideals of the late Queen are accomplished and may we wish for the well-being of the royal generation. And so be it adopted accordingly with the unanimous approval of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 10 September 2022.

The above resolution was passed with unanimous approval by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile at its 4th session on 10 September 2022.

* This is an English translation of the Tibetan original, in case of any discrepancy the latter should be considered authoritative and final for all purposes.