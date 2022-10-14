Document 5

OFFICIAL OBITUARY REFERENCE

Preamble

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on 8 July by a local resident while the former was speaking at an election campaign resulting in his subsequent death at a hospital from the injuries sustained.

He was born on 21 September 1954 in Tokyo to a prominent political family. After graduating from Seikei University, he went on to complete his education at the University of South California. In 1993, he was elected to the House of Representatives and in 2005, he was appointed Chief Cabinet Secretary. Furthermore, he was elected Prime Minister four times between 2006-2007 and 2012-2020. He also served as the President of the Liberal Democratic Movement. He was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan who founded the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between Asia’s maritime democracies: India, Japan, the USA and Australia as a strategic forum to deal with the threat of China.

In particular, the late Shinzo Abe held His Holiness the Dalai Lama in great reverence and raised the issue of Tibet several times in Parliament during his tenure. A strong supporter of Tibet, he invited His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the Japanese Parliament in 2018 to address the Parliamentarians. His Holiness has visited Japan 25 times since his first visit in 1967. Simultaneously, Japanese interest in Tibetan Buddhism and culture and support for Tibet has strengthened over the years.

A strong proponent of Tibet, during his Presidency of the Liberal Democratic Movement, the late Shinzo Abe was central in establishing the Parliamentary support group for Tibet which is the largest Parliamentary support group for Tibet in the world. As such, he met with the former Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay a few times. He continued to push for better conditions inside Tibet and called firmly for the Chinese government to take ownership of eradicating human rights in Tibet. For his enteral sincerity in supporting the Tibetan cause, the parliament feels it imperative to pass a commemorative resolution.

Resolution

We solemnly pay tribute and express our highest regard to the deceased in recognition of his service and accomplishments. His demise deprived Tibet of a staunch supporter. We express solidarity with and condolence for his family and the Japanese public on behalf of Tibetans in exile and Tibet. We pray for his long-term visions to be fulfilled. And so be it adopted accordingly with the unanimous approval of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 7 September 2022.

The above resolution was passed with unanimous approval by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile at its fourth session on 7 September 2022.

* This is an English translation of the Tibetan original, in case of any discrepancy the latter should be considered authoritative and final for all purposes.